Knights Holiday Classic All Tourney ALAH Selections By Editor | December 26, 2023 | 0 The ALAH Knights had two players selected by the coaches of the Knights Classic Holiday Tournament for the All Tournament Team. On the left is Knights senior Claire Seal and on the right, junior Lindsay Rohacs. Congratulations!! Posted in Sports - Record Herald News, Sports - TCC Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ALAH BOYS BASKETBALL December 26, 2023 | No Comments » ALAH GIRLS BASKETBALL December 26, 2023 | No Comments » Knights Take Championship of Annual Holiday Classic Tourney!!! December 26, 2023 | No Comments » MTZ basketball 11-0 after win against Chatham Glenwood December 26, 2023 | No Comments » ALAH GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL December 19, 2023 | No Comments »