Mt. Zion School Board approves calendar revision

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion school board met on December 19 and approved the first reading of the 2024-2025 High School student handbook changes and the 2024-2025 calendar revision.

Suggested changes to the student handbook are introducing Business Law which will be dual credit and equivalent to Business Law Principles 231 at Richland. Other suggested changes were just changes in the languages of class description for clarity.

The school board also approved the calendar change for next year. The change will be that instead of parent teacher conferences being on October 4 it’ll be on October 11 and Teacher institute will now be on January 17 instead of January 10. The changes were made so that the students and their families can enjoy the four day weekends and move those days closer to the holidays of Columbus Day and Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Other actions the school board approved and discussed:

-Three visitor communications and a lengthy discussion about the possibility of having turf baseball and softball fields.

-Approved the adoption of the annual tax levy.

The school board will meet next on Tuesday, January 16 at 6.30 p.m.