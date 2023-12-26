MTZ basketball 11-0 after win against Chatham Glenwood

Jc Anderson goes up for a block in a 72-61 win over Chatham Glenwood at Chatham Glenwood.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

A 9-2 first quarter run, made three pointers from Jc Anderson, Brayden Trimble and two from Grant McAtee with one to end the first quarter, propelled the 3A No.5 Braves to a 72-61 win over Chatham Glenwood. Jc Anderson had a co-game high 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“I thought offensively we were phenomenal, especially in the first half especially and defensively we struggled early,” Head coach Dale Schuring said. “Their halftime total was, I thought, more due to our defensive mistakes, not knowing our personnel and what they’re gonna run as opposed to their execution. Second half, obviously we have to get better at closing out games. But, overall I am very pleased. They are a very tough team and I thought we handled it well.”

Early in the first quarter, the Braves offense was slow to get going at one point down 6-1. Trimble nailed a three pointer and then Driscoll followed to cut the defense to 8-7. Lyncoln Koester then tied the game at 8-7.

On the Titans next possession, Trimble made a leaping block at the rim on Cole Hamilton and grabbed the board. The Braves defense continued to swarm the Titans’ offense and then Koester found Anderson inside to give the Braves their first lead of the game and make the score 10-8. Driscoll then made the steal and driving layup to put the Braves up 14-10. Anderson then once again finished at the rim and then McAtee grabbed the rebound and made a three-point heave from the right-court logo to put the Braves up 17-10 to end the first quarter.

Cameron Appenzeller then made a three-pointer to cut the Braves lead down to 17-13. Owen Ownes made the layup and then Mason Marshall cut the lead to 22-16.

Anderson then made his first of three three-pointers and then added another layup to give the Braves a 24-19 lead. McAtee then committed an intentional foul but Appenzeller only made one free-throw. McAtee nailed a three-pointer off the glass and Trimble then nailed a three-pointer from the left-wing and then back-to-back three pointers from Koester put the Braves up 36-23. Anderson would end the half with another made three-pointer to put the Braves up 39-23.

“I just felt like we got good shots the whole first half and when Jc(Anderson) is hitting threes and Grant is (McAtee) hitting threes and Brayden (Trimble) is hitting threes, we have be a nightmare to guard because, we’re tough enough when those guys aren’t hitting it from out there,” Coach Schuring said. “And then when they do what are you going to do? We shot the ball extremely well and that’s the name of the game. So, credit to the kids tonight for stepping up against a good challenge.”

The Braves improved to 11-0 overall and 2-0 in Apollo conference play. This week the Braves will play at the 2023 Taylorville holiday tournament. In 2021, the Braves finished first over Sterling and last year were runner-ups to Sterling.

“Obviously we want to win the tournament, but we’re still at it again, taking a step every day of getting better and preparing as we get closer and closer to February and March,” Coach Schuring said. “We have a lot of things we have to clean up and tonight exposed some of those, so we learn from this and just get better every day.”