Patricia Ann Fisher Heit, 88, of Atwood, IL, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Sunday December 24, 2023, at the Arthur Home, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 30, 2023 at the Zion United Church of Christ, 701 North County Road 250 East, Arthur, IL, with the Rev Kenneth Roedder and Danny Powell officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL. Burial will be in the Zion Cemetery.

Patty was born on October 3, 1935, at Decatur & Macon County Hospital, Decatur, IL, the daughter of Everett C. Fisher and Juanita G. McDaniel Fisher. She married the love of her life, Lyle D. Heit on January 26, 1958 in Hammond, IL. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2013.

Survivors are her daughters: Crystal (Norm) Willoughby of Atwood, IL, Lisa (Roger) Kibler of Mapleton, IL and Alana (Tony) Chapman of Bolingbrook, IL, AFS daughter Kerstin Soderstrom of Tranoy, Norway, grandchildren: Wade (Haley) Willoughby, Michael (Mara) Willoughby, Peyton Chapman, Jenna Chapman (Joe Miller), Kourtney Chapman, step-grandchildren Nickolas (Shelby) Willoughby, Jeremy (Michelle) Willoughby, great-grandchildren Brecken and Teagan Willoughby, J. Easton Miller, Lucy Willoughby and step-grandchildren Jeremy Jr and Keegan Willoughby and Xander Willoughby, sister-in-law Darlene (Larry)Harshbarger, Ft. Myers, FL.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Albert ‘Butch’ Fisher, Bill Miller and Paul Jones, sisters-in-law Mary Fern Carlyle and Sherlyn Fisher.

Memorials are suggested to Zion United Church of Christ, P O Box 252, Arthur, IL 61911

Patty was a farm wife for 55 years and was proud of the family tradition of farming for 166 years. The family farm was the 1980 Conservation Farm of the year.

Patty graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1953. Besides living and working on the farm, Patty was employed at Bennett & Shade Insurance, Decatur, IL, Champaign Urbana Courier, Champaign, IL, Harris Electric and Atwood State Bank, Atwood IL.

She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, active in the Women’s Fellowship, Come Join Us group and choir. Patty was a member of the Douglas County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Zion Home Extension, Douglas County Youth Council, 4-H leader in Piatt and Douglas counties, AFS, Moultrie Douglas County Fair Board, Cancer drive volunteer, Heart Fund Chairperson and election judge in Piatt County.

Patty grew up on a farm outside of Hammond, IL where she found her love for horses and farm life. As a young girl she could be found riding her horse to her grandparents home. She enjoyed going to many horse shows in her lifetime supporting her Dad, brother and other family members. Patty enjoyed the 20 plus years of annual Girls Weekends with her three daughters and later, granddaughters.

Patty and Lyle always opened their home and hearts to family and friends, providing much love, food and laughter.

