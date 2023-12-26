Thatcher Rodmaker Newest Full Time Member of Atwood Police Department

Atwood Police Chief Joe Duncan, center, hands new hire Thatcher Rodmaker, his badge following the swearing in by Village President Bill Fleming

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Thatcher Rodmaker of Atwood was sworn in as the newest full-time member of the Atwood Police Department at a special meeting of the board on Monday, December 18. Thatcher will start 16 weeks at the Police Academy in Belleville on January 8 and graduate in April.

Thatcher was hired through a Cops Grant received by the Atwood Police Department through the efforts of Police Chief Joe Duncan. This grant will pay for 80 percent of Rodmaker’s salary for three years.

Currently, Thatcher is employed by Wright Tree Service and has been foreman of the tree crew for six years. A graduate of Tuscola High School, Thatcher’s education also includes Richland Community College and Decatur Area Vocational Center.

His skills include volunteer with Arthur Fire & Rescue, proficient use of thermal and night vision optics, basic land navigation through Champaign County Search & Rescue, small arms weapon training, small unit movement tactics, first aid & combat trauma care and hand to hand combat. He has an honorable discharge from the US Air Force Reserves.

Following graduation from the academy, Rodmaker understands the financial commitment the village is making to get him trained and qualified to serve as a police officer and is also committed to remaining a police officer and living in the Atwood area for many years to come.

The police committee and board were very impressed with Thatcher and feel he will be a good fit for Atwood. He was accompanied by his finance’ Ashtyn Clark.