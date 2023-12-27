Larry Stabler

Larry Lee Stabler, 85, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Larry lived in King George County for 49 years and was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Born on February 26, 1938 to parents Oscar and Geneva (Barnett) Stabler, Larry was raised in Tuscola, Illinois alongside his ten cherished siblings with whom he shared deep, lifelong bonds. Eager for adventures beyond Tuscola, Larry joined the Marine Corps in 1957, discovering a fascination and natural aptitude for mathematics which subsequently shaped both his life and career.

After serving three years in the Marine Corps, Larry set his sights on higher education, enrolling at Eastern Illinois University. In 1968, he proudly earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics. During this time, he met and married Carol Byers, his loyal and dedicated partner in life for 56 years.

Together, Larry and Carol moved from Illinois to Virginia in 1973 where he began his career as a systems analyst at Dahlgren Naval Surface Warfare Center. Early in his tenure there, Larry earned a master’s degree from Virginia Tech. He continued his studies, including a year at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California where he was the first civilian to attend classes. He continued a 20-year career with the federal government until retiring in 1994 as an operations analyst from Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Larry was always looking for ways to stay active and engaged in his spare time. In his love for music, he taught himself to play piano, guitar, and violin. He was always willing to share his favorite music with others, especially his daughters and grandchildren, ranging from ABBA to Buddy Holly to country western. Larry never met a stranger. He had an unparalleled sense of humor and enjoyed retelling outlandish stories about his younger years. He taught the kids in the neighborhood how to ride bikes and told them tall tales. To his delight, he could confuse his friends and family with a new riddle or card trick he had come up with. Although Larry’s favorite pastime was socializing with his friends at the Eagles Lodge in Fredericksburg, he made frequent trips back to Tuscola to see his family, taught math as a substitute teacher and tutor, and served at St. Mary’s Catholic Church as a member of the Legion of Mary.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Geneva Stabler; siblings John Stabler, Robert Stabler, Max Stabler, Bernie Stabler, Sister Mary Helen, and Rita Payton; and son, Eric Stabler.

He leaves behind his wife, Carol (Byers) Stabler; his three daughters Diana Stabler, Rhonda Stabler Kihlstadius, and Christa Stabler (Chris White); and seven grandchildren: Cooper, Carmen, and Ellen Staton, Sierra and Evan Kihlstadius, and Mallory and Harper White. He is also survived by siblings Joan Fasig, Judy Cler, Ronnie Stabler, and Linda Hamilton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry will be laid to rest with military honors by the USMC Honor Guard on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Tuscola Township Cemetery in Tuscola, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshaderfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to one’s charity of choice in memory of Larry Stabler.