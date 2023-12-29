Ag in the Classroom program delivers lessons about pollution to Douglas County schools

Ag in the Classroom lessons taught about pollution in December. The news is filled with stories about tankers that spill oil in the oceans, or other toxic waste that can pollute our soil. But we shouldn’t forget that our everyday activities can result in pollution.

The same chemicals that are used on farms in very small amounts are sometimes used on lawns. Areas such as golf courses, business landscaping, and parks may also be heavily sprayed to maintain lush green grass.

Many farmers are certified pesticide applicators, meaning they are licensed by the state, keep accurate records of the location and amount of chemicals applied to food crops, and attend training to renew their license.

Farmers use filter strips near streams. These are areas of land that are not tilled and contain tall grass or prairie plants. Any chemicals that leach from the fields run into the filter strip and nourish those plants. The rainwater then continues to the stream, and it is now filtered.

Illinois is a leader in building woodchip bioreactors that remove nitrates from field water, use cover crops to nourish the soil, and limited tilling of the soil. Farmers know that if they are good to the earth, it will be good to them.

Younger students learned about the seasons on the farm. Agriculture revolves around the seasons and farming brings us many lessons about winter, spring, summer, and fall. We discussed the types of work farmers do each season.

Douglas County Ag in the Classroom is supported by Douglas County Farm Bureau, Douglas County Ag Center, and Illinois Ag in the Classroom.