Arcola City Council- Feds distribute $360,000 in Arcola

By David Porter

Arcola Mayor Jesus Garza said the city again participated in a program that put about $360,000 in federal funds into the hands of non-citizens.

The payments, in the form of 180 debit cards valued at $2,000 each, is part of the government’s pandemic mitigation plan.

Garza said that while the recipients are not citizens of the United States, they are documented and pay taxes but did not qualify for other relief programs.

About 40 percent of Arcola’s population is Hispanic or of Hispanic descent, mostly Mexican. Garza himself was born in Mexico.

Garza acknowledged that some people may not like the idea of federal funds going to non-citizens. However, he said, they pay taxes, too, and they are local residents.

“Where do you think that money will be spent?” he asked. “That goes into our economy.”

He said many of the people who received the help are hourly and do not get paid if they are sick at home. Part of the reasoning behind the payments is to help people be able to afford to stay home rather than go to work where they would spread the COVID-19 virus.

