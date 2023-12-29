Arcola man charged after crashing vehicle into building

Aldo Garcia, 42, Arcola, was arrested Dec. 18 after crashing his vehicle into the side of an apartment building at 118 W. Main St.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police were dispatched after Garcia sent “disturbing, possibly suicidal comments to his son. Garcia reportedly rammed his vehicle into Blanca Garcia’s vehicle. Aldo then drove his truck into the building and caused the front exterior to collapse.

The affidavit states that Officer Lang heard screaming and banging coming from inside the building and crawled inside on top of Blanca’s vehicle.

Inside, Lang reported that he saw Aldo break the door, trying to grab Blanca. Lang pulled Aldo away from the door, warning he would tase him. Aldo reportedly gave up and was transported to Douglas County Jail by Tuscola Police. Aldo mentioned that he was served a summons for violation of another order of protection within the last hour of the incident. Aldo stated that he “blacked out” after being served.

In the affidavit, Blanca stated that she told Aldo he shouldn’t come home and they would never see him again. She said she feared for her and her children’s lives if Aldo is not in custody.

Due to department policy, people who make suicidal statements are transported to a hospital for evaluation. Lang heard Aldo state that he has been suicidal for several weeks and wants to physically hurt certain people.

State’s Attorney Robert Kosic filed a petition to deny Aldo pretrial release.

Aldo was charged with a Class X felony for alleged home invasion; a Class 4 felony for alleged violation of an order of protection; a Class 4 felony for alleged aggravated assault with a vehicle; a Class 3 felony for alleged criminal damage between $10,000-$100,000; and a Class4 felony for alleged criminal trespassing.

All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.