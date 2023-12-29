Arcola School Board- ‘Strike up the band’ even louder now

By David Porter

The Arcola School Board approved a couple of upgrades at its Dec. 13 meeting including a sound system for the marching band at a cost of $9,603.87.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Mulligan said previously that there’s a lot of excitement with the band. At the meeting, he said the new sound system will “really enhance the marching band and help keep the momentum going.” In particular, the system will help the band be more competitive during competitions.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.