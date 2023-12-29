Barbershop to open in Tuscola’s Jarman Plaza

By Dominik Stallings

The County Seat Barbershop will be opening its doors Dec. 30 for a soft opening in the Jarman Plaza at 704 N. Main St. in Tuscola. Jan. 2, 2024, will be the first day of regular business for barber Jason Burris.

The shop is located next to the elevator in the Jarman Plaza. A barber pole hangs right outside the door.

Burris said the business will be open only for appointments every 30 minutes during the first six months of opening the shop. He said the appointment-only model became a staple in the industry during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also makes life easier for him and his customers as well. People can make appointments by walking in or calling 217-251-2206.