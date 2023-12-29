Barnyard 4-H Club brings holiday joy to Brookstone Estates residents

On Wednedsday, Dec. 20, the Tuscola 4-H club, known as The Barnyard 4-H Club, went to Brookstone Estates. Members sang Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer to the residents. They then passed out snowman ornaments they made. The residents all cheered and clapped.
Written by club reporter Cadence Vandeventer.
The Barnyard 4-H Club member Ezra Francis giving the ornament he made to one of the Brookstone residents.
THE BARNYARD 4-H CLUB members and family who attended the Brookstone event are, front row left to right, Julia Francis, Ezra Francis, Christian Vandeventer, Jackson Dueker, Cadence Vandeventer and Claire Leonard. Second row, Omie Francis, Carmen Ladage, Grace Walker, Willa Braaten and Isabella Dueker. Back row, Brent Ladage, Keegan Ladage, Caden Kerner, Christy Kerner, Nicole Tschopp and Kyle Walker.
THE BARNYARD 4-H CLUB singing to Brookstone residents and directed by Amy Dueker.