Doug Fleming

Douglas (Doug) Lee Fleming, 61 of Camargo, IL, passed away Saturday, 23 December 2023 at 7:45 pm at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Douglas was born 5 June 1962, in Aurora, IL to the late William (Bill) Ernest and Anna Mae (Ullrich) Fleming of Camargo IL.

Douglas attended and graduated from Ridgefield High School in Ridgefield, CT in 1980. He attended trade school to become a certified electrician.

Douglas’s father worked for IBM and his family lived in Green Bay, WI, Minneapolis, MN, and Ridgefield, CT. He spent the majority his adult life in Connecticut. He worked at Foley’s Pump for 12 years as an electrician and plumber.

In 1986 he married Kim Burdick, three children were born from their union, Shane Douglas (1986), and twins Kayla Marie and Douglas (Duggie) Scott (1987). In 2007, twin sons Joseph and Jeremiah were born.

In 2016 Douglas moved to Camargo to help take care of his parents. He worked for Ford of Tuscola for the three years. In November 2019, Douglas started his own business “Douglas Electric”.

On 29 April 2018 he met Alexijiandria (Alex) Habiger, they were married on 29 April 2022. They shared their furry boys, Shadow (2020), Rollie (2022), Beckett, and Harley.

Douglas loved living in Camargo along with his constant canine companion of 17 years Spaz. Douglas was a people-person, he could and would talk to anyone, he was gregarious, selfless, kind, caring, sentimental, sensitive to the needs of others, funny and had the biggest heart. He was always there to help anyone in need, his generosity knew no boundaries. With his electrical business he was extremely knowledgeable, fair, always ready to help anyone and performed superior electrical work. He loved his family and loved spending time with them. He loved animals, photography, was a talented artist, loved making fond memories for all, and he also loved his Minnesota Vikings.

Douglas is survived by his loving wife Alex. Sons: Shane (Terri) of Tuscola, Joseph and Jeremiah of Danbury, CT. Daughter Kayla of Connecticut. Stepdaughters Tyler Habiger of Tinley Park, IL and Jacinda Dorian of Chicago, IL. Mother Anna of Camargo, IL. Grandsons, Troy and Scott of Tuscola, IL and Lucas Hildreth of Tinley Park, IL. Brother Bill (Susan) of Champaign, IL. Sister Barb Sinner (Gunther) of St. Lucia, FL. Niece Whitney Neal (Mike), Grandniece Everlea, and Grandnephews MJ and Zeke, and a host of cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his son Douglas (Duggie), Father William. Paternal grandparents Glen and Mary Fleming and Maternal grandparents Kenneth and Helen Ullrich.

Services will be held at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL on Saturday, December 30, 2023 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to send donations in his name to: Douglas County Animal Shelter.