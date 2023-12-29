‘Generational projects’ in the works in Tuscola

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola is in the midst of undergoing some significant changes.

Building improvements for the street shed and fire station in Tuscola are currently underway. The planned for the projects after the collapse of the old storage building several years prior. Other infrastructure projects like the re-paving of Washington Street, the replacement of water mains and the master meter station, and the remodeling of the police station are also coming to Tuscola soon.

“The mayor (Dan Kleiss) characterizes these as generational projects, and we’re fortunate to take them on all at once,” said Drew Hoel, city administrator

Hoel added that these generational projects have come with their own set of challenges.

