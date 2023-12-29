James T. Helm, of Tuscola, passed away on Thursday morning, December 28, 2023 at his residence.

Jim was born on December 2, 1947 in Tuscola, the son of St. Clair “Roscoe” Helm, Jr. and Lois Perry Helm. He married Peggy Hausman on March 31, 1995.

He is survived by his wife Peggy, daughter Allison Rooney, her husband, Miceal, his grandson, Findley Christopher Helm Rooney, and his bonus granddaughter Addyson Revell along with her mother and father, Keli and Frank Revell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Christopher James Helm, and sister Sandra Lee Helm Sebastian.

Jim was a caring and generous man to those he loved. He was a wealth of knowledge in so many different areas, and he always had advice to share.

He loved visiting his family’s summer home in Hayward, Wisconsin every summer.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sport shooting, Illini basketball, and the Chicago Cubs.

He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever, Operation Honor Guard, or Honor Flight Network.

Private services will be held. The family is requesting privacy at this time.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements.

