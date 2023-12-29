Orie A. Helmuth, 84, of Statesville, NC, formerly of Arthur, IL passed away on December 24, 2023 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, January 5, 2024 at the Otto Center in Arthur, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the Otto Center. Rev. Duane Kuhns will officiate. Burial will be in the Otto Cemetery in rural Arthur, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.

Orie was born on June 28, 1939, he lived a full life of 84 years, 5 months, 26 days. He was the son of Albert J. and Anna B. (Miller) Helmuth. He married Fannie Herschberger, they lived in for Matrimony 63 years, 11 months, 3 days.

He leaves to mourn his departure: wife, Fannie Helmuth, 13 children, Allan Helmuth and his wife Nettie of Bloomfield, IA, Vernon Helmuth and his wife Miriam of Fulton, SD, Ruth Mast and her husband Richard of Bloomfield, IA, Kenneth Helmuth and his wife Steffy of Springdale, WA, Linda Yoder and her husband William of Bloomfield, IA, Naomi Yoder and her husband Ernest of Bloomfield, IA, Esther Schlabach and her husband Kenneth of Ava, IL, Ervin Helmuth and his wife Dorcas of Statesville, NC, Dorothy Schlabach and her husband Merle of Ava, IL, Daniel Helmuth and his wife Katie Ann of Cleveland, NC, Paul Helmuth and his wife Ruth Ann of Arcola, IL, David Helmuth of Rushville, IL and Mary Helmuth of Statesville, NC, 101 grandchildren, one step grandchild, 182 great grandchildren, one brother, Leve Helmuth and his wife Eunice, and two sisters, Viola Jess and her husband John and Emma Corona and her husband Roy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, one brother, two daughters-in-law and two grandchildren.

Orie loved life and as such lived a full life. He loved all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Cards and memorials may be sent to Fannie Helmuth, 893 Tomlin Mill Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.