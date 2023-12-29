Robert E. “Bob” Coombe, 81, of Arcola, IL passed away at 1:30 AM at Joanne’s House Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL.

A Memorial service will be held this winter at the Anchor Christian Church in Bonita Springs, FL, details to be announced. A Memorial service will also be held in the spring in Arcola, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Bob was born on May 16, 1942 in Tuscola, IL. He was the son of Robert C. “Bob” and Hester E. (McMillen) Coombe. He married Karen Joy Ives on June 28, 1964 in Clinton, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Coombe of Arcola, IL, two children, Emily Coombe of Arcola, IL, and Aaron Coombe of Arcola, IL, two grandchildren, Gavin Coombe and his wife Daniela of Arcola, IL and Cody Coombe of Arcola, IL, one brother, William D. “Bill” Coombe and his wife Jan of Arcola, IL, as well as three nieces and one nephew, two great nieces and one great nephew

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob graduated from Arcola High School in 1960. He attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale for two years, before transferring to the University of Illinois where he earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Bob was a long-time farmer, with his father and brother in Douglas County.

He was an Army Veteran during the Vietnam War. Bob served his country from August 1966 to December 1969. During his service he was stationed in Seoul, South Korea for a year, accompanied by his wife, who worked in the Provost Marshall’s office.

During his life, Bob served on the Farm Bureau Board, the Arcola School Board, the Crisis Pregnancy Center Board (Charleston, IL), and served as treasurer of the Arcola Fire Department. Bob was a deacon at the First Christian Church of Arcola, and an elder at Walnut Grove Christian Church. Bob also planted memorial trees and gardens for the Arcola school district.

Bob was known to quietly help people, whether a stranger with car trouble along the interstate, or paying for kids to go to camp.

Bob, with wife Karen, enjoyed traveling, especially visiting National Parks, taking a river cruise in Europe to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 2014, and visiting dear friends in Dingle, Ireland in 2018.

Bob and Karen wintered in the Estero and Bonita Springs area of Florida for several years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Grove Christian Church in Arcola, IL, or Anchor Christian Church in Bonita Springs, FL.