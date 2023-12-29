Tuscola High’s cafeteria renovations finished; Auditorium demolition happening over winter break

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola High School is approaching its last stage of renovations with an update to the school’s cafeteria and auditorium.

Students and families had a chance to get a sneak peek of the recently finished cafeteria during the Dec. 18 girl’s basketball game. Concessions were available in the new location.

The cafeteria is located in the old Industrial Arts wood shop. During the summer construction period, workers took down the sliding door to the outside and filled it in with bricks. A wall within the space was adjusted to provide a closed-off kitchen area.

“It’s a really inviting environment,” said Dean of Students Justin Bozarth. “As far as school cafeterias go, I don’t know if people will find one as nice and inviting as ours is.”

