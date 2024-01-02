2023 Tax Levy hearing held at December Arthur School Board meeting

By ARIANA CHERRY

Staff Writer

A public hearing on the 2023 tax levy was held at the December 20 meeting of the Arthur CUSD #305 School Board.

Superintendent Shannon Cheek noted that the combined increase for the area districts around us the last few years has been at 7%. We have been ballooning the levy in this district and so far, that has worked for us,” said Cheek. “I have looked at 22 other schools and we are at the bottom as far as tax rates are concerned. We have been extremely conservative. It is being fiscally responsible for the taxpayers,” he stated.

After the hearing, it was voted and approved that the levy would be raised to 8% to give the district some extra room as needed.

The 2023 District Audit was also approved. “The auditors we normally use were bought out by another firm, so we have someone new doing our audit,” informed Cheek. The new firm would not be presenting the audit like it had been done in the past. Cheek presented one of the highlights of the district stating that it still had a financial profile score of 4.0 which is recognition. “This is something we should be proud of as a district. We have been mindful of our spending,” he said.

The monthly meeting was wrapped up with Shannon expressing his gratitude to those who have been a wonderful help during the semester. “I have had the privilege to see our district and staff come together and help out students,” he said. He expressed his thanks to the teachers, support staff, custodial staff, kitchen staff and the administrative assistant, Hailey. “The custodial staff do not just keep things clean, but they also play a role in supporting our kids. They always seem to be interacting with the students. They are the eyes and ears of our school,”

Cheek commented. “Hailey keeps things on track and keeps me on track. There is so much that she does that she doesn’t have to do that keeps us going,” he added.

Shannon also commented about all the buildings within the district. “We have never been more aligned than we are right now because of how all of our buildings work together. I am blessed to be a part of this district. It has been a rewarding semester. Planning is important and vision is important, but all you need is to grant yourself permission to savor the moments that you have had. It takes a village. We do things the right way here. I am proud of everyone,” he concluded.

Other items discussed/voted on:

• A resolution abating the tax hereinbefore levied for the year 2023 to pay debt service on General Obligation School Bonds was approved (this is something that is done every year).

• A donation from MCC Thrift Shop in the amount of $3,500 was given to the Arthur Grade School Backpack Program. This is a program that helps several families in need of food each month.

• Principal Chris Foreman of Atwood-Hammond Grade School announced that secretary Mrs. Fleming would be leaving because she had another opportunity presented to her that she could not pass up. “She has done a tremendous job for the school and has been a great help to me,” noted Foreman. “It is very bittersweet that she has to go,” he added.

• The Civics Class completed their annual project. One class had originally planned a Christmas party for the nursing home, but since they have been experiencing a COVID/RSV break out, the party was held for the Kindergarten class. They played Bingo, built gingerbread houses and played various other games. The other Civics Class built a “drop a book” box which now sits outside of the Arthur Junior High.

• Cheek has had three episodes of his new podcast so far. They run about 20-25 minutes in length. Presently, each episode has about 70 views. The podcast episodes can be watched on Youtube or listened to on Spotify. “I think the podcast is gaining momentum,” he commented. “It is a nice platform to use to get information out in a different way – especially the facilities project,” Cheek added.

Personnel Report

Non-Certified:

• Consider accepting letter or resignation from Lesley Fleming as the secretary of AHGS

• Consider accepting letter or resignationfrom Oakley Martin as a paraprofessional at LGS

• Consider approval of Rebecca Penticoff to serve as a paraprofessional at LGS

• Consider approval of Madeline Ray as a paraprofessional at AGS Extra-Curricular

• Consider approval of Keith Grant to serve as a volunteer assistant for boys basketball

• Consider accepting LOR from Cathryn Baldwin as the high school Scholastic Bowl Coach

• Consider approval of Saylor Bower for the high school Scholastic Bowl Coach

Principal Reports

Arthur Grade School

Andrew Peralta, Principal

Student Council Christmas Morning Programming: On December 21, our Junior High students led activities throughout our school to help celebrate the season. PreK-5 students will be able to go through the town caroling, chasing gingerbread men, and having various fun activites.

A big thank you to Jessica Vanausdoll and the JH Student Council for organizing the event and to the JH students for being leaders.

K-3 Christmas Concert: Arthur Grade School hosted its annual concert in early December. We had a big turnout to see our Kindergarten through Third grade performers and they did a wonderful job. It was wonderful to see students all dressed up and excited to show off their skills.

A big thank you to Rhonda Rhodes, who helped prepare the speaking parts, and our music teacher, Mr. McClarey for the performance.

Winter Benchmarks: AGS students and teachers are busy performing our winter benchmark. Students, Teachers, and Families should have additional information on student growth and performance as we move into the new semester. Response to Intervention (RTI) groups will also be adjusted along with learning plans and progress monitoring data.

Knightly Reading Program: A big thank you to Yoders Kitchen for offering free buffet cards to each of the grade schools for students who complete their reading goals. The students sure were excited about their accomplishments.

Market Day: The 4th-grade class hosted their annual Market Day on December 16. Students have been learning all about Economics. The students ended the unit with a project. They had to create a product at home and market it to other students in the school. The product could not be store-bought. The students had to use their creativity and imagination to create their products. Students created stress balls, bracelets, door hangers, birdhouses, bookmarks, and slime to name a few.

Successful Fundraiser: A huge thank you to our students and families for participating in our winter fundraiser. It was a new company this year with various items and we found it to be very successful. The funds gathered in this fundraiser are going to be used for the following upgrades; painting our playground/equipment, balls/supplies for recess, new texts for the library/gym, and other initiatives within the school.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School

Steffanie Seegmiller,

Principal

1. Our Christmas Concert featuring our high school chorus and band had their concert on Friday, December 15. It is always a spectacular event and helps everyone get into the holiday spirit.

2. On Tuesday, December 13 we hosted our 7th Annual Cookie Walk to celebrate the end of the semester. We also recognized our December graduates, Caty Lucas, Malachi Gutierrez, Jeffrey Arwine and Nathan Tighe.

3. FACS classes completed their December “Make a Difference” activity by making 100+ Christmas cards to be sent through a campaign to Veterans Hospitals & Clinics. Mrs. Voegel delivered these to a drop off site in Shelbyville

4. Sarah Rogers was selected to sing in the ILMEA All State Chorus and Evan Fowler was selected to sing in the ILMEA Honors Chorus. They will be attending the All State Conference from January 25 – 27, 2024 Their concerts will be presented at the Peoria Civic Center on January 27, 2024

5. The Civics classes are doing community relations projects. First period is making a Take A Book, Leave A Book box that will be on the south side of the Arthur Elementary School, between the basketball court and the driveway, near the sidewalk. They have acquired the materials, are building the box, and have acquired books to stock it. They presented and planned the project, called JULIE so they could dig post holes, and got estimates from the lumber yard.

Sixth period is throwing a Christmas party at the Arthur Nursing Home and Eberhardt Village. They sang carols, provide treats, have activities with the residents (including decorating gingerbread houses, making homemade Christmas ornaments, and coloring) and will play Bingo.

6. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School has been fortunate to offer our students a 6 week program, Teen Mental Health First Aid training, for sophomores, juniors and seniors.

We completed the training on Monday, November 20 and now have over half of our students certified as mental health first aiders. This program was brought to us through the Douglas County Health Department, the U of I Extension Office and RISE Behavioral Health and Wellness. This is an evidence-based training that teaches teens in grades 10-12 how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in their friends and peers. The training gives teens the skills they need to have supportive conversations with their friends and emphasizes the importance of getting help from a responsible and trusted adult.

At the end of the course 92% recommended Teen Mental Health First Aid to others. This program is happening in Arcola, Villa Grove and Tuscola this school year. Moving forward we hope to bring this training to all sophomores.

7. Nurse Reed taught CPR to our health classes this week! Students learned and practiced these vital skills.

8. Our CEO Class held their annual Holiday Breakfast for their investors at the Tuscola Community Building. In addition to presenting about their potential individual businesses, they shared the exciting plan for their class business. The plan for their class business has been in the works for months and was finally revealed! The Illini Prairie CEO will be hosting a Trivia Night at Kaskaskia Country Club on Saturday, January 27. All proceeds from this event will be used for grants for the student’s individual start up needs in their business plans.

9. Congratulations to seniors Claire Seal and Nathan Tighe on being named Illinois State Scholars! This distinction is given to approximately 10% of seniors in Illinois based on their class rank and SAT score. The program is sponsored by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

Atwood-Hammond

Grade School

Christopher Forman,

Principal

Student Council: Penny Wars and Birthday Bags for Ainsley The students and staff gave a total of $1,452.63! That is a new school record. The generosity and kindness from all of AHGS is absolutely amazing. The seriousness that the students have towards raising money for a good cause, while also seeing who can bring in the most money was really fun to watch. The highlight was the last day when the usual “last minute” drops began. It started with 5th grade, and we thought they had the lead, until 8th came out with a shoebox full of silver. This fundraiser was absolutely thrilling for me to witness. The idea, and execution is phenomenal. A HUGE shout-out to Mrs. Binion, Mrs. Shoemaker and Mrs. Crist and everyone who helped count, watch, sort, cheer and promote. Well done AHGS! Students continue to bring in supplies for birthday bags. This charitable drive is run by the Beck family in honor of a daughter, Ainsley they lost. These bags are then distributed to families at the First Baptist Church during their monthly food pantry. The family also blesses our school each year by keeping up our supply of winter gloves!

PK and K-2nd Grade Christmas Concerts: This year, I was honored to be a part of the Pre-K concert again, put on by Heather Walker, our PK teacher and Mrs. Stodden, our PK aide. These teachers do a phenomenal job of practicing and getting our littlest students ready for an adorable concert each year. Though the students sometimes do motions when they are not supposed to or wave or dance during the performance, it just adds to the magic and memories. For our Elementary concert, with Dr. Gobbo’s second year, we wanted to begin to increase the amount of concerts he is doing in our schools. He has been working hard all semester on school Christmas songs with our Kindergarten through Second grade students. The concert for this group was put on the evening of December 14. Our gymnasium was packed for the 30 minute concert that included individual class songs as well as a medley of songs sung by all three classes. The families were treated to cookies and punch after the concert in the cafeteria. A good time was had by all! Thank you Dr. Gobbo and teachers for your hard work and dedication to our school and families for helping make special memories that will last a lifetime.

STEM Lab: Thank you to Mrs. Romine for getting our amazing STEM Lab up and running. We are so close to being able to run STEM classes in the lab next semester. I am also looking forward to general education classes bringing students down for special STEM projects and tech integration projects into regular classroom instruction. This opportunity will enhance the educational experience of our students and broaden their minds and horizons.

School Organization: During our last staff meeting day the teachers were tasked with rotating three different activities. During that time they were asked to fill out our District Community Mental Health Grant PBIS survey, as well as complete their DESSA for the Winter Benchmark period. We are using that data to drive instruction and meet the needs of our students, but more on that in my “extra” during the board meeting. The last item was to clean out and organize the teacher supply room. Many teachers who had been here for over ten years, did not have a shelf in that space and some projects and materials were over 15 years old. We all worked hard on cleaning, sorting and organizing and the space looks great, with new and seasoned teachers having plenty of storage space and a shelf to call their own!

Lovington Grade School

Marla Graham, Principal

1. The 2nd annual S’Mores Day was a great success. Ms. Hollingsworth and the student council organized the day. It is a great experience for all of our students.

2. Our Kindergarten and PreK students were invited to decorate the Christmas tree at the Moultrie County Courthouse. They were even able to do some impromptu caroling for the staff of the courthouse! It was such a great experience for them and we were complimented on how well-behaved our students were! We love giving our students a chance to shine!

3. Our Preschoolers have been learning about architects and building designs. Our 4th and 5th graders served as the builders for our architect PreKers. The older students came down and worked with our younger students to build the gingerbread houses. It was a great experience for all of them!

4. What an amazing season our girls’ basketball team had! I am sure Nathan will talk about it but I wanted to give a shout out to our players and coaches for working so hard!

5. Our Christmas concert was a great success. We had a packed gym and our talented students gave an amazing performance!