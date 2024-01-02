Bella Romine participates in Junior High All-Star Classic

By Mike Monahan

DUNLAP – Bella Romine, daughter of Tedd and Amanda Smith Romine of Atwood, had an unforgettable experience Dec. 15–16.

Romine, an eighth grader at Atwood-Hammond Grade School, was nominated to play in the Illinois Junior High All-Star Classic in girls’ basketball at Dunlap. The 5-8, 13-year-old played on the East Central squad.

There were a total of 16 teams. The East Central squad played three games in pool play and the winners of each pool advanced to the semifinals.

The East Central team lost to Northwest Central, Peoria West and South Central.

“It was pretty good competition,” said Romine, whose father is a 2000 graduate of Atwood-Hammond and former basketball standout. “Everyone was their best from their teams.”

The event featured 175 girls from across the state.

Romine placed fifth out of 120 in a dribble, pass, shoot contest. She was also fourth out of 120 in a hot shot shooting contest.

The seventh grade Knights finished 11-7 and lost to Teutopolis 26-18 in the sectional championship in Class 2A at Pana. Teutopolis lost in the first round to the eventual state champions, Pittsfield Pikeland, 42-19.

Romine also earned the Illinois Elementary School Association Sportsmanship award.

She also plays for the Indiana Havoc 14 and under team and a majority of her teammates were in the classic.

“I also knew a couple of girls from Monticello,” said Romine.

“We played against them in the season (Monticello won 22-20 and went on to the Class 3A state tournament before losing in the first round to Litchfield (30-8). There were also a couple of girls from Teutopolis, a team we played in the sectional.”

Romine found out in early November she would be in the event.

“I thought it was pretty cool and I was very excited to go,” said Romine.

As for the Dribble, Pass and Shoot contest Romine said, “Fifth was pretty cool because I was in a tie for fourth with three others and it came down to the final contestant and she did it in 16 seconds. My time was 17 seconds. We were going to have to have time to break a tie otherwise. I was close to the top four, but it was still pretty cool.”

There were four contests overall and each girl could choose two to be in. In the Hot Shot contest each player had 30 seconds (no rebounder) to shoot from different designated spots and each spot was worth so many points.

“It was pretty cool and it took a lot of hard work,” said Romine.

Romine was pictured on the front of the program along with seven other girls. In the program each player got to answer questions as to what their favorite something was.

Romine said her favorite pregame meal is a bologna sandwich, favorite player is Katelyn Clark (plays at Iowa), favorite sport drink is Gatorade and one word to describe her is outgoing.

Romine had not heard of the event, which was held in two middle schools about a mile apart.

Each participant received a certificate, a t-shirt, key chain and a small plaque with their photo on it. There were also several plaque choices including the one Romine got, which has the team and her on it.

Overall, Romine said of the event, “it was really neat and just a great opportunity to play with other girls from across the whole state.”

Arcola’s Tanner Thomas and Braden Phillips participated in the event in 2021.