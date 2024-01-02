ALAH SPORTS SCOREBOARD

ALAH High School Boys Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Dec. 28 vs. Hartsburg-Emden

(St. Teresa Holiday Tournament)

ALAH defeated Hartsburg-Emden 76-63

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 2-0-2-2-6; Maddix Stirrett 9-0-4-2-20; Jayce Parsons 2-1-7-4-11; Nate Hale 0-0-4-3-3; Connor Nettles 4-3-4-1-18; Kendall Schrock 1-0-0-0-2; Easton Frederick 0-5-2-1-16

Dec. 29 vs. St. Teresa

(St. Teresa Holiday Tournament)

ALAH defeated Judah Christian 53-48

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 2-1-1-0-7; Maddix Stirrett 4-0-2-1-9; Jayce Parsons 4-1-2-0-11; Nate Hale 2-0-0-0-4; Connor Nettles 0-2-2-2-8; Kendall Schrock 0-3-0-0-9; Easton Frederick 0-1-2-2-5

Dec. 30 vs. LeRoy

ALAH Jr. Varsity defeated LeRoy 45-35

Scoring: Brennon Hutson 1-0-2-0-2; Jayden Parsons 2-0-0-0-4; Marcus Otto 2-1-2-1-8; Calahan Binion 4-0-2-1-9; Kyler Stone 1-0-0-0-2; Kendall Schrock 8-0-4-4-20; Tyler Lisanby 0-0-2-0-0

LeRoy Varsity defeated ALAH 64-60

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 4-2-1-0-14; Maddix Stirrett 1-0-0-0-2; Jayce Parsons 3-0-6-6-12; Nate Hale 2-0-0-0-4; Connor Nettles 2-5-0-0-19; Kendall Schrock 0-2-0-0-6; Easton Frederick 0-1-0-0-3

Upcoming schedules:

The ALAH Knights boys and girls varsity basketball teams are hosting a unique event against the Cerro Gordo Bement boys and girls Broncos varsity basketball teams on Friday, Jan. 5. The games are called the Corn Bowl Classic with the varsity boys playing at 10 a.m. and the varsity girls at noon. All students from Cerro Gordo and Bement and ALAH high school will be in attendance. Come join the fun, help pack the gym and support the Knights!!!!

On Jan. 9, the boys will travel to Argenta-Oreana and on Friday, Jan. 12 will play at Arcola. Both of those games are Lincoln Prairie Conference contests.

The ALAH jr. high boys teams have a game at Stewardson-Strasburg on Friday, January 5 and then will compete in the Jr. High Okaw Conference tournament beginning on Saturday, Jan. 6. The tournament will be played at Arcola. Schedule for Saturday not determined at press time.

They will wrap up their home season with seventh and eighth grade games on Tuesday, Jan. 16 against Tri-County.

The ALAH high school girls will play a home LPC game with Arcola on Monday, Jan. 8 before Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament play begins on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Unity Christian. The tournament will finish on Jan. 18. Schedule TBD