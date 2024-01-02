Atwood American Legion Seeks Volunteers to Help with Legion Makeover

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

The Atwood American Legion Post #770 is seeking volunteers to assist in transforming the local post in getting a makeover during January 12, 13 & 14. Friday, January 12, hours for working will be 1-6 p.m.; Saturday, January 13, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, January 14, from 1-6 p.m. The post is located at 323 N. Missouri St., Atwood.

The committee in charge says you can expect a fun and rewarding day of teamwork, lunch, refreshments and snacks provided, and an opportunity to make a positive impact in this community.

Workers must be willing to get their hands dirty (paint-friendly attire recommended). Bring any painting supplies you may have, such as brushes, rollers, etc. Extras are always appreciated.

If you would like to sign up to assist with this project, please call or e-mail Amanda Barbee: 217/254-9602 or barbee.9876@gmail.com. Amanda states, “Let’s come together to give the American Legion a fresh look and create a space we can all be proud of. Your contribution, big or small, will make a difference.”

Donations are also being accepted to purchase a new stove, refrigerator and microwave.

All volunteers are appreciated. Sign up today to help the Atwood American Legion get a new look in 2024.