Final Call for Atwood Time Capsule Items

The new Atwood Time Capsule awaits items to be sealed inside to be opened in 2073.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

This is your final call to place an item in the new Atwood Time Capsule.

Remember to keep items fairly small so it will fit in the time capsule. Maybe a pen or something like that from your business, church, just something to be remembered when this capsule is opened in 50 years.

Bring your items to the village hall as soon as possible so you won’t miss the deadline. Items MUST be in before the regular meeting.

The time capsule will continue to be housed in the Atwood Village Hall, although when it is closed at the regular board meeting on Monday, January 8, it will not be re-opened for 50 years. Be a part of history when this time capsule is opened.