MTZ Boys Basketball Wins 2023 Taylorville Tournament!

Front row, Thomas Kanemaru, Lyncoln Koester, Tucker Burrus, Makobi Adams, Sam Driscoll, Brayden Trimble, Valerie Affeldt. Back row, Assitant Coach Mike Greer, Jacob Harvey, Landon Wrigley, Jc Anderson, Will Grohne, Owen Owens, Grant McAtee, Logan Auvil, Chase Fink, Head coach Dale Schuring and assistant coach Jay Driscoll.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

A game-high 27 points from Lyncoln Koester, a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds for Jc Anderson and 13 points and nine rebounds- seven offensive for Brayden Trimble propelled the Braves to a 63-42 win against Sterling for the 2023 Taylorville Holiday tournament championship. All three made the all-tournament team and this is the second time in three years, the Braves won the tournament.

Shots weren’t falling for the Braves early in the first quarter. Trimble grabbed two offensive rebounds and then passed to Koester who cut through and scored to give the Braves a 6-3 lead.

Lucas Austin then went one of two from the line to cut the lead to 6-4. Owen Owens then made two free-throws and dished an assist to Koester to give the Braves a 10-4 lead to end the first quarter.

Anderson got going in the second quarter getting the putback layup to go and Koester followed with a put back of his own to give the Braves a 14-6 lead.

The Golden Warriors got within five points when Karson Phillips knocked down two free-throws to cut the lead to 18-13. Trimble grabbed the offensive rebound and put back the layup to put the Braves up 20-13.

Anderson scored four more points to give the Braves a 29-20 first half lead. The Braves failed to hit a three-pointer in the first half.

“I thought we battled through offensive adversity very well,” Head coach Dale Schuring said. “I thought we got good shots in the first half. We just didn’t make anything, whether it was at the rim or on the perimeter. We talked about it at the end of every game and before every game, for us it’s defense and rebounding and running. And I thought we did both of those three or those three things pretty well throughout the whole game. And then when you only give 42 points to a quality team that’s probably averaging 65 to 70, that’s a good performance.”

Coach Schuring continued, “We want our kids to go to the boards and Brayden, JC and Grant, they’re all very capable. I think that’s the reason we got the 50-50 balls. We were quicker than they were, but they were obviously more physical than we are, but we’re quicker and that allowed us to get to some of those balls and rebounds.”

The Braves stayed hot with Anderson attacking the paint for a layup and Koester and Trimble nailing back-to-back three pointers to put the Braves up 39-24.

The Braves are now 15-0 and 3-0 in Apollo Conference play. This week the Braves will face Effingham and Washington at home.

“It’s just taking a step forward every day and getting better at something every day,” Coach Schuring said. “Hopefully getting better at a bunch of things every day. We’re going to go next week without Brayden, so it’s gonna be an adjustment. Fortunately we’ve got some time to work on that for the two games next week, and he may be out a little bit the next week as well. I don’t know for sure. So, it’s adversity and we need to face adversity and figure out a way to get through it.”