MTZ girls basketball gets fifth in Benton Christmas Classic

Denver Anderson with her all-tournament team plaque from the 2023 Benton Christmas Classic.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion girls basketball team finished the Benton Christmas Classic in fourth place with wins against Carbondale and Harrisburg and losses against Mt. Vernon and Gorveille.

“Overall we had some really good moments, but also some periods with lack of effort and intensity especially on the defensive end,” Head coach Steve Marvel said. “Those areas we have to improve upon without question. We were able to play quality teams and hopefully will take away the positives to grow on and will learn from and improve upon our mistakes in those areas.”

Denver Anderson was the lone Braves to make the all-tournament team. Anderson is seven points away from breaking the Braves all-time scoring record held by Carlin Long since 1999.

The Braves are now 13-6 overall and 2-2 in Apollo Conference Play. The Braves will face Paris and Effingham this week.

“Going into the new year, we have to have consistent effort and intensity from every player on the court,” Coach Marvel said. “We cannot have three players give full effort with two giving less than full effort especially on the defensive end. We have to improve our basketball IQ and minimize our mental mistakes. Some of our players have to get better defensively moving forward. We have an excellent opportunity to get back to what makes us successful on Tuesday versus Paris. Effingham is a very good team with excellent coaching. We have to be prepared to battle that game. These first two games of the new year will show if we want to be a special team or if we are going to settle for an average to good team. I’m not willing to settle for average to good, but the girls have to show what they are willing to accept. If we continue to play with inconsistent effort and intensity then we will have difficulty with good teams. We can be a special team, but as I tell the players I cannot speak that into existence….they have to believe and play like they believe.This upcoming week, our defensive effort especially will be the key to success in the two games and our season moving forward.”