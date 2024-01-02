Piatt County Clerk & Recorder announces purchase of new voting equipment

The Piatt County Clerk’s office has purchased new, updated voting equipment for Piatt County voters utilizing ARPA funds.

Voters will start using the new voting equipment in the March 19, 2024 General Primary Election.

Results will still be retrieved in the same manner as in the past which will be available in the office and can be viewed on our county website: piatt.gov.

The new voting equipment is Unisyn OpenElect 2.1.0.2 and was purchased through Liberty Systems, LLC.

Please contact the Clerk’s office at 217-762-9487 with any questions.