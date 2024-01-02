Rodney Long, 56, of Swansea, formerly of Centralia, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon surrounded by his family.

Rodney was born October 18, 1967 in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert Long and Barbara “Bobbe” (Brooks) Long. He married Julie Laroe of Ivesdale, IL on November 11, 1995, who survives him.

Rodney and Julie were married 28 years. He was the extremely proud father of two sons: Peyton Andrew Long and James Robert Long of Swansea. Surviving siblings: Shari (Bill) Schable of Atwood, Shelley (Tom) Myers of Shattuc, and Stacy (Jeremy) Welch of Atwood; brother and sister-in-law: Janice Laroe (Curt) Fogerson of Bement and John (Megan) Laroe in Champaign; eight nieces and nephews: Summer (Jeremy) Pearson, Sharlie (Scot) Berry, Ryan (Brooke) Myers, Tyler (Lauren) Myers, Logan Conner, Colleen Fogerson, Braden Fogerson, and Evan Fogerson. Rodney was also the proud great-uncle of nine great-nieces and nephews.

Rodney was known for loving life and living it to the fullest. He had many cherished friends who were like family to him. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, his sense of humor, his bold laughter, and his caring heart.

Rodney retired from UPS after more than 30 years of service. He loved traveling, Orphan sports, Illini basketball, playing guitar, riding his Harley, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and friends, who are comforted in his death by so many rich and wonderful memories.

Rodney was preceded in death by his mother: Barbara “Bobbe” Long, niece: Shalynn Brooke Conner, and father and mother-in-law: James and Jeanine Laroe.

A Visitation will be held Thursday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia, Illinois.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Hammond United Methodist Church in Hammond, Illinois. Burial will follow at Hammond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wild Bunch Fund and/or Shriners Children’s Hospital and will be accepted at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home at 235 North Sycamore Street Centralia, Illinois 62801, (618)532-3523, who is honored to be of service to Rodney’s Family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting

www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland Funeral Homes Facebook Page.