Melba Johnson

Melba (Gallagher) Johnson, 95, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford.

She was born on May 1, 1928 in Villa Grove to Forrest and Sarah Elizabeth (Holmes) Gallager. She married Claude Johnson on December 19, 1946. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, James Gallagher; and two sisters, Genevieve Mazely and Vera Long.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan (Don) Bensyl of Royal; and a son, Larry Johnson of Villa Grove. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Garth Timoney of St. Louis, MO, Nora (Tim) Bakula of Chesterfield, MO, Robert Johnson of Shelbyville, and Jimmy Johnson of Villa Grove; and four great-grandchildren.

Melba loved the outdoors, especially the warm, sunny days where you would find her tending her flowers or caring for her yard.

A private graveside service will be held.