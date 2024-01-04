Elva W. Gingerich, 87, of Arthur, IL passed away at 7:42 PM on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at The Arthur Home. He passed away peacefully in the presence of family.

Elva was born on March 21, 1936, in Arthur, IL to Ervin J. and Sarah J. (Bontrager) Gingerich. He married Sovilla A. Mast on December 8, 1955. Elva and Sovilla were married for 66 years before the passing of Sovilla on December 31, 2021.

He is survived by three sons, one daughter; Dannie Gingerich and his wife Laura of Arthur, IL, Mary Gingerich of Sullivan, IL, Steve Gingerich and his wife Karen of Sullivan, IL, and Duane Gingerich and his wife Tammi of Sullivan, IL, one daughter-in-law, Eloise (Diener) Gingerich of Arthur, IL, 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, one sister, Viola (Gingerich) Miller of Ava, IL, two brothers, Ed Gingerich and his wife Edna of Arthur, IL and Willard Gingerich and his wife Wilma of Atwood, IL.

Elva was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Edna Mae (Gingerich) Schrock and a son, Glen Gingerich in March of 2023.

Elva enjoyed many years of raising hogs and crop farming before hauling grain in his later years of employment. For numerous years Elva and Sovilla were involved with cleaning and setup for winter bible school at Calvary Bible School in Calico Rock, Arkansas. They also worked together for several years servicing book racks in Illinois for Choice Books.

Elva and Sovilla were charter members of Trinity Christian Fellowship. The church was an important part of Elva’s life, being involved in getting the title to the property, the building of the new building and for more than 30 years he opened the church house in preparation for Sunday morning service.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 and from 6:00 to 8:00 on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, 1774 East CR 1800 North, in rural Arthur, IL. The Funeral will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

The family expresses appreciation to the kind staff at The Eberhardt Village, The Arthur Home, and Lincoln Land Hospice.

Memorials may be made to, Choice Books, 10100 Piper Ln, Bristow, VA 20136 or The Alzheimer’s Association, 220 Cabot Drive, Suite 460, Lisle, IL 60532, or online at alz.org