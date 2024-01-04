Gerrit H. Witvoet, 80 of Oakland, IL passed away at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at his residence.

Visitation was held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola, IL. Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial was in the VanVoorhis Cemetery.

Gerrit was born on December 9, 1943, in Hammond, IN. He was a son of Gerrit G. and Alice (VanDerwall) Witvoet. He married Mary E. Van Sweden on August 11, 1987 in Pensacola, FL.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Witvoet, eight children, Lynn Townley, Gerrit Witvoet, Susan Hasser and her husband Jim, Karen Anker, Carrie Martin and her husband Ricky, Dan Fariss, David Fariss and his wife Becky and Jane Davidson and her husband Jorden; 31 grandchildren, Hannah, Rebekah, Samuel, Sarah, Susannah, Katrinah, Kaitlynn, Sean, Desira, Rose, Isaac, Gerrit, Grady, Benjamin, Jeffrey, Andrew, Robby, Brendan, David, Alannah, Karah, Jennah, Kristinah, Savannah, Joshua, Justin, Madeline, Alivia, Emily, Stetson, and Baleigh; 11 great grandchildren; one sister, Lena Sjoerdsma, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Albert, Bill, Jim, and Hugo Witvoet.

Gerrit grew up assisting his parents on their produce farm near Chicago Heights. This experience instilled in him a love for the land and agriculture. After moving to Beecher, IL, Gerrit started his own vegetable farm. Alongside farming, he also engaged in selling farm and industrial equipment while raising Belgian draft horses.

It was through horse trading that Gerrit’s path crossed with Douglas County, IL. He became involved in buying, selling, and trading horses within the community. Throughout his life Gerrit primarily worked in equipment sales but has a special affinity for his equine companions.

One aspect of Gerrit’s character that resonated with everyone who knew him was his devotion to the Lord. He spoke at a nephew’s funeral in Chicago Heights. Shortly thereafter in 2001 he felt the Lord called him to preach the Word in season and out of season to whomever he could. His real ministry was to call people back to the reading of God’s word. (The old 1611 King James Bible) He found strength in his faith and loved to share the gospel.