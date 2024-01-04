Sharon L. Bobbitt, 78, of Arthur, passed away at 1:27 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur, IL

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 5, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL with Rev. Doug Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Sharon was born on April 5, 1945 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Russell and Ethel L. Nichols Wilkerson.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews: Kenneth Justin Rohr, Jedediah Rohr, Anthony Rohr and Joseph Rohr and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Barbara Deckard and brother: Ronald Freeman.

Sharon formerly worked for Staley Manufacturing in Decatur. She graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1963. She was a member of the Arthur Southern Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Arthur Southern Baptist Church.

A special thank you to Addus HomeCare and Heidi Marner for always taking great care of Aunt Sharon.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com