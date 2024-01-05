Sarmistha “Lilly” Das, 69, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away Friday, December 29, 2023 at Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

Sarmistha was born June 24, 1954, in Balishai, India, the daughter of Sridhar and Bishnu Priya Das. She earned a Masters of Arts in Linguistics from Berhampur University in Odisha, India. She was a homemaker who loved her family dearly and enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Surviving are her husband, Nagendra Prasad (NP); her two daughters, Bhibha Das and Eva Das. She is also survived by her sister Sulochana Das, Sasmita and husband Chittaranjan Ray; Madhusmita and husband Prashant K. Das; Sanghamitra and husband Smaran Das and her brothers Jagannath Das and wife Sudharani and Umakanta Das and wife Rosalin.

She is also survived by her nephews and nieces Pusparaj and wife Katherine Mohanty; Pritiraj Mohanty; Prajnaraj Mohanty and wife Alfa Das; Prajna Paramita and husband Partha Mohanty; Ananya Ray; Anustup Das; Anwesha Das; Paritosh Das and wife Komal Panigrahi; Ashutosh Das and wife Sushri Jena; Srujani Das; Sarthak Das; and Sairaj Das. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jack Mohanty; Ayaan and Shreyan Mohanty; and Shriya and Sneha Mohanty. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces on her husband’s side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sridhar and Bishnu Priya Das and her brother-in-laws Krushna Chandra Mohanty and Arabinda Das.