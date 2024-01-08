Cheri Harrison

Cheri A. Harrison, 73, of Villa Grove passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:30pm in her home.

Cheri was born to Thomas and Velma (Knight) Melton on October 1, 1950 in Danville, IL. She married Dennis Harrison on November 7, 1970 at the Villa Grove Methodist Church.

Cheri is survived by her husband of 53 years, Den Harrison; two sons, Travis (Kiley) Harrison and Justin Harrison; six grandchildren, Tyler (Jordyn) Harrison, Chelsea Harrison, Tristan Harrison, Ashton Harrison, Deaken Sigler, and Harper Sigler; and three great-grandchildren, Genevieve Salinas, Grayson Mosier, and Walker Harrison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Velma Melton; one son, James Dennis Harrison; and two sisters, Jo Ellen Tharp and Patti Ann Shanks.

Cheri Arlene Harrison, but most know her by the name “Mam”. Mam was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family unconditionally and had the incredible gift to make anyone around her feel loved and cared for. She grew her gift for nurturing children into a lifelong career and was well known in the community for her in home daycare. Over the span of 30+ years, she was blessed with watching over 300 children. She loved her “kids“ and always made sure they felt like part of her family. She was an active member of her church and loved being out and about especially with her girlfriends. Ma’am dedicated her life to serving her family and was most proud when doing so. She was a true matriarch of the most incredible family, and will always be admired for that.

It was time however for her to leave her family on earth and join her family in heaven. She is now surrounded by her mother and father, her two sisters Patti and Jo and holding her son that passed too soon, James. She is finally at peace and will be missed and remembered always. Love you Mam.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove with the funeral service to follow after the visitation; Pastor Jonathon Brashear and Danny Powell will be officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Centennial Cemetery in Villa Grove.

Memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Cunningham Children’s Home, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.