Dale Conner By Jaclyn | January 8, 2024 | 0 Dale Eugene Conner, 72 of Camargo, IL passed away at 1:44 PM on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Arrangements are incomplete at the Edwards Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries - TCC Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Lois Faye Silvanik January 7, 2024 | No Comments » Sarmistha “Lilly” Das January 5, 2024 | No Comments » James L. “Jim” Uphoff January 4, 2024 | No Comments » Gerrit H. Witvoet January 4, 2024 | No Comments » Elva W. Gingerich January 4, 2024 | No Comments »