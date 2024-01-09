ALAH BOYS BASKETBALL WINS CORN BOWL CLASSIC

The ALAH high school boys took on the Cerro Gordo Bement boys in a home varsity basketball game on Friday, Jan. 5. The game was the inaugural Corn Bowl Classic that was held during the school day with all CGB students bussed over for the game. The boys game was exciting and down to the wire with the Knights hitting some crucial free throws to bring home the 42-37 victory and the Corn Bowl Classic trophy which will be at the high school until the next Classic in 2025. Pictured with the trophy are from left to right: Connor Nettles, Tyler Lisanby, Jayden Parsons, Easton Frederick, Will Hilligoss, Marcus Otto, Kyler Stone, Maddix Stirrett, Brennon Hutson, Nate Hale, Calahan Binion, Jayce Parsons, Carson Augustine, Coye Grant and Kendall Schrock.