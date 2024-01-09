ALAH CHEERLEADERS

The ALAH Knights cheerleaders led the entire high school in an exciting Pep Rally prior to the first ever Corn Bowl Classic boys and girls basketball games between ALAH and CGB. The rally featured games, cheers, the Pep Band, and a fantastic Masked Singer competition. The girls are pictured here during halftime of the girls game that was at noon on Friday, Jan. 5. They along with the Knight Shift helped provide a great atmosphere for the boys and girls basketball teams. Front row left to right: Brookelynn Peeler, Kendall Burdick, Kaylee Thompson, Emmalee Nall, Grace Romine, and Kimberly Krutsinger. Back row: Shelbey Grimsley, Evanger Wiley, Lillian Edwards, Ross Young, Chloe Schable, and Olivia Binion.