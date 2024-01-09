ALAH GIRLS BASKETBALL WINS CORN BOWL CLASSIC

The ALAH high school girls also played Cerro Gordo Bement in a varsity basketball contest to see who would win their Corn Bowl Classic trophy. The Knights prevailed in another very exciting game that also came down to the wire with free throws being the deciding factor in the girls 40-32 win over the Broncos. Pictured here with their Corn Bowl Classic trophy are in front from left to right: Assistant Coach Whitney Wynkoop, Kat Perez, Mckenna Blaudow, Brynlee Moore, Sara Herschberger, Claire Seal, Lindsay Rohacs, Morgan Casteel, Sophie Monts, Alayna Plank, Mackenzie Condill, Savannah Butcher and Assistant Coach Megan Fifer. Back row: DusteeRose Gregory, Addison Yeakel, and Hannah Carter.