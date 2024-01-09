Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond win boys and girls inaugural Corn Bowl Classic

In the first ever Corn Bowl Classic boys basketball game that pitted ALAH and Cerro Gordo Bement in a daytime game held during school hours on Friday, Jan. 5. Here Knights senior Jayce Parsons reaches for a pass from Connor Nettles (12). Jayce would go up for a shot and be fouled by CGB’s Anthony Carver. Jayce would get the and 1 free throw that pulled the Knights to within one point at 12-13 early in the second quarter. Jayce led ALAH in scoring with 18 points.

Knights senior Claire Seal watches her shot on its way to the basket as the official on the right signals a 3 pointer. The shot gave ALAH a 19-18 lead late in the second quarter. Claire recorded another double double with 26 points and 11 rebounds along with 2 steals and 2 blocks. She also hit 8 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the Knights 40-32 victory.

By Mike Monahan

ARTHUR – During the school day last Friday the inaugural Corn Bowl Classic the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond boys beat Cerro Gordo/Bement 42-37 and the girls also won their game 40-32. Both were Lincoln Prairie Conference games. The girls game was played in the old gym, while the boys in the newer gym tipped off at 10 a.m..The girls game was at noon.

Girls

The Knights won their fifth straight game, improving to 12-7 overall and 4-1 in the conference, good for second place.

Arthur trailed 9 to 8 after one quarter before taking a 23-20 lead at the half. The Knights held a slim 28-26 advantage heading into the fourth where they doubled the score on the Lady Broncos 12-6 to win by eight.

Free throws helped Arthur top Cerro Gordo, a team that lost its first conference game of the season, falling to 4-1 and 12-5 overall. The Knights were 15-of-16 (.938) ( from the free throw line, including 11 of 12 (.917) by the top scorer Claire Seal, who had 26 points. Seal had a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds.

Arthur was 11-of-32 (.344), including 3-of-10 from three-point range. Lindsay Rochas led in assists with five, while Seal had two blocked shots and tied for top honors in steals with Sara Hershberger with two each.

Boys

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond boys basketball team won its third game in the last four as Jayce Parsons led the way with 18 points.

The Knights, 4-12 overall and 1-1 in conference play, netted 14 of 46 (.304) field goals, including 3-of-14 (.214) from beyond the three-point line.

The 42 points was the fewest in a win and the 37 points was the fewest in a victory by the opponents.

Parsons was 6-of-13 (.462) overall from the field and 5-of-6 (.833) from the free throw line. Parsons, who missed the first eight games recovering from a football injury, led in rebounds with seven and in blocked shots with two. Will Hilligoss had a team-high six of the 14 steals, while Connor Nettles and Nate Hale led in assists with three.

CGB fell to 5-10 overall and 1-2 in the LPC.

Hilligoss leads the team in scoring with 10.4, while Parsons averages 9.5 (second on the team) along with a team-high five rebounds and 0.6 blocked shots per contest.

Girls Corn Bowl Classic

Cerro Gordo/Bement 9 11 6 6 – 32

ALAH 8 15 5 12 – 40

ARTHUR LOVINGTON ATWOOD HAMMOND: Morgan Casteel 1-0-3, Addi Yeakel 1-0-2, Claire Seal 7-11-26, Sophia Monts 1-0-2, Lindsay Rohacs 1-2-5, Sarah Herschberger 0-2-2, Totals 11-15-40

3-point goals: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 3 (Casteel, Seal, Rohacs)

Boys Corn Bowl Classic

Cerro Gordo/Bement –37

ALAH-42

Score by quarters unavailable at press time

ARTHUR LOVINGTON ATWOOD HAMMOND: Will Hilligoss 1–2-4, Jayce Parsons 6-5-18, Nate Hale 1-0-3, Connor Nettles 2-2-7, Easton Frederick 4-0-8, Totals 14-9-42

3-point goals: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 3 (Parsons 1, Hale 1, Nettles 1)