Bement Unit of Salvation Army finishes bell ringing strongly

Zeke Brooks rings the bell under the watchful eye of Bement Unit assistant coordinator Brayden Strack at the Salvation Army kettle stand in front of JTA Foods in Bement during a Saturday shift. Addi Frantz provides bell ringing service on a cold Friday evening during the Bement Unit Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. She is pictured at Bement Mini Mart.

The Bement Unit of Salvation Army experienced a slow opening the first week of the 2023 ringing schedule, but ringers finished strongly with efforts centered around the “Christmas in Bement” event. While this season’s drive received some noteworthy personal contributions, a larger number of volunteers in Week Two was a critical key that netted a successful endeavor. As a result, the local unit has been able to help make the Christmas season a little more pleasant for numerous families in the area.

Kettle stations were located at JTA Foods and Bement Mini Mart (Marathon) both weekends, and in front of the Lions Club building during the ‘Vendor Blender’ as the annual Christmas parade marched by. The Bement Unit wishes to express sincere appreciation for the long-term support of those local businesses and the community as a whole.

The Bement kettle locations were primarily staffed with youth bell ringers volunteering from local schools, plus others graciously giving of their time: Joie Auth; Addi Frantz; Wyatt Swinger (2 shifts); Jacob Riddle; Nylia Brinkley; Sierra Fay; Emily Riddle; Bailey Blythe; Cashel Cain; Zeke Brooks; Emma Garlutzo; Nick Bentley; Wes Neidel; Shelby Senter; plus, Janet Perry and Julie Snyder.

Extra special support on the overall effort was furnished by Brayden Strack (assistant coordinator), Jeni Neidel of JTA Foods, and Amy Fair of the local Food Pantry. Staffing assistance for bell ringers was provided by Bement High School, including Melissa Miles, Service Learning coordinator there, and Kate Ruggless of Bement Middle School.