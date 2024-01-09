CGB CHEERLEADERS

The Cerro Gordo Bement Broncos cheerleaders were on hand to cheer during the boys and girls basketball games with ALAH on Friday, Jan. 5. The games were played during the school day in what was called the Corn Bowl Classic, which will become an annual event to celebrate the start of the second semester of the school year. Pictured, front row, Lexi Davis, Jadyn McCarty, Quinn Flavin, Mar Olson, Ella Corum, and Addie Roberts. Back row, Gabby Meinders, Emily Riddle, Marissa Gentry, Adrianah Hollgarth, Tatum McRae, Lauren Bogle, and Jillian Durbin. The cheer squad was to compete in the ICCA Championships on Saturday, Jan. 6 in Springfield. Good Luck!!!!