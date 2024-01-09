District #305 Education Foundation/100 People Who Care

By MARTY YEAKEL

Staff Writer

Dear Parents, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Alumni, Residents of Our Four Communities (Arthur, Lovington, Atwood and Hammond, and Other Generous People,

The CUSD #305 Education Foundation is seeking 100 people/couples/groups who wish to help in supporting educational opportunities for the students in our district.

We invite you to join One Hundred People Who Care ALAH District #305. Members of this group will gather a few times a year to socialize with other people who care, to learn about exciting events involving our students, and to aid in funding future events. Once we get the ball rolling on this year’s fundraising we hope to have a meeting of shareholders and hopefully one of our grant recipients from the past year will share how they used their grant money.

You may donate $200 a year (or more if you would like) individually, as couples, or in groups of up to four friends.

The money raised by members will go a long way to support senior scholarships, faculty mini-grants, equipment for classrooms, books, learning aids, cultural excursions, and much more.

Some background: District #305 Education Foundation works with local businesses, alumni and community groups to complement and enhance the educational opportunities of students attending schools in the communities of Arthur, Lovington, Atwood and Hammond. Tax-deductible donations through the foundation provide educational enrichment programs, services and activities.

100 People Who Care is a fundraising arm of the Education Foundation. At the dinner meeting last April held to thank those who supported this group last year, we announced our senior scholarship winners for 2023: Ava Binion, Emma Edwards and Kaylee Schock. Teachers from all over the district who received grants from the education foundation for this past school year were also announced, and students from pre-school to Kindergarten through high school benefited. These grants totaled $6740 for our teachers, students and schools. A series of articles on some of those grant recipients has also appeared in the Record Herald News, the former Arthur Graphic and now the County Chronicle.

We very much appreciate those who participated in 100 People Who Care in the past and hope that you will be interested in continuing that participation and others will be interested in becoming a shareholder in order to keep funding the senior scholarships and teacher grants, among other things. If you have a child, grandchild, cute little neighbor or a love of your school district, please buy a share in 100 People Who Care, either as an individual or in a group of up to four. Make quarterly $50 donations or one $200 donation. Then come join us at one of our meetings to see what your share does for the students and teachers in the four schools in our district. We hope to have recipients available at these meetings to share how they are using their grant money.

More information is available on our facebook pages or on our webpage, u-knighted.org. If you are interested in becoming a shareholder or would like more information, please let us know by calling 217-543-2375 and leaving a message or send an email to mkyeakel@gmail.com.

Thank you and please share this information with others who might be interested.

District #305 Education Foundation board members are: Rod Randall, president; Marty Yeakel, secretary; and Shelley Martina, treasurer; Shannon Cheek, district superintendent; Kristie Mechling and Ryan Nettles, school board members; Stan Harris, Danny Powell and Carol Smith.