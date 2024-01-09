Inaugural Corn Bowl Classic A Success!!!

By SALLY McCARTHY

On Friday, Jan. 5, the first ever Corn Bowl Classic basketball games between the Cerro Gordo Bement Broncos and the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights boys and girls teams was held at ALAH High School.

ALAH Athletic Director Nathan Seal and CGB AD and boys basketball coach Brandon Willard came up with a great idea to kick off the second half of the school year with the games that were played during the school day.

Prior to the CGB students’ arrival the ALAH cheerleaders hosted an all ALAH high school Pep Rally that featured an awesome Masked Singer competition with the winner being none other than ALAH Head Football Coach Ryan Jefferson.

All students from Cerro Gordo, Bement and ALAH packed the gym and along with the Pep Bands from both programs plus fans from all communities had a great time! The athletes enjoyed playing in front of such large and loud crowds! Alternate activities were provided for those students not wishing to watch the games.

ALAH fed the students and Mrs. Voegel, ALAH Family and Consumer Science teacher along with her FCS students prepared a luncheon for all faculty members that was sponsored by Sloan Implement of Atwood and Shelbyville. Thanks to Sloan managers, Cody Hatcher and Nick Voegel for their support.

The unique trophies were designed with a large silver bowl containing ears of corn and a basketball painted with all the school colors sitting atop a wood base that was constructed by ALAH Industrial Technology Teacher Chris Kessler. Ms. Creek, administrative assistant at ALAH used her artistic skills to letter the two basketballs. The trophies will be traveling trophies that will go to the winning teams each year.

A huge thank you to everyone involved in making the day so successful! Can’t wait to go to Cerro Gordo next year!