Smith to compete at State Pageant

Reggan Smith, 2023 Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen

Reggan Smith, 2023 Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen, will compete for the title of 2024 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, IL. January 11-14, 2024.

Seventy-three young ladies will be vying for the title this year. Her interview portion will be held on Friday, January 12. Smith’s preliminary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13. Preliminaries consist of speech, swimsuit, and evening gown. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $25.00 each. Finals will be held Sunday, January 14 at 4:00 p.m. The top 15 will be announced and the non-finalists will be recognized at that time. The top 15 finalists will start over with all four categories along with answering three pop questions on stage.

The reigning Miss Illinois County Fair Queen is Paige Van Dyke of Louisville. She represented Clay County at the annual pageant held during the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention in January 2023. As the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen, Miss Van Dyke was the official hostess of the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs.