Arcola boys finish third in Dieterich Holiday Tourney

By Mike Monahan

Dieterich’s Caleb Gephart nailed an off-balance three-pointer with hands in his face as the Movin Maroons won 58-55 on the first day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament, the 38th and 18th for the Purple Riders. It was both teams closest game of the three-day, four game tourney. It was the only loss for the Arcola boys’ basketball team in the tourney, won by Dieterirch 57-45 over Sullivan.

For the second year in a row Arcola placed third overall with a 61-56 victory over Grayville.

