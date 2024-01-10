Arcola City Council- Libman expanding

By David Porter

The Arcola City Council had only two items on its agenda for its meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 2. Approved were reports from the zoning board and planning commission.

The planning commission met Dec. 21, 2023, to consider a non-conforming setback variance for Dollar General at 520 E. Springfield Rd. The commission approved the request unanimously.

The application noted that the site plan has not changed and that the owner wanted to make sure the setback was properly documented.

Also approved was a building permit application for Libman Equipment for an industrial expansion at 1 Libman Way valued at $925,000. The fee was $3,700.