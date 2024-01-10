Defense rules the day for Tuscola Warrior girls vs Unity

By Lenny Sementi

As always, Kohlbecker’s crew leans on defense and as the old saying goes, ‘defense travels.’ On a day when Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team struggled on the offensive end, the Warriors sealed the deal on a big win in Tolono with points in the paint from senior Sydney Moss, a few three balls from classmate Zoey Thomason, and, of course, shut down defense from Lia Patterson, Ava Boyer and the entire squad.

The ladies in black and gold took a short trip north for what turned out to be a backyard brawl as the Warriors outlasted a strong Tolono Unity squad 45-39 in a back-and-forth physical skirmish. Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s squad hit just 37 percent of their shots from the field and just 23 percent from outside the arc. Other than Thomason, the rest of the team went 0 for 13 from three-point land but what they did do was play defense. Kohlbecker switched from man to man, to a one-three-one zone, to a triangle and two, to a half-court trap and his players were flawless in all of them, turning the Rockets over 27 times.

