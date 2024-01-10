Douglas County Board- Approve tax levy

By Dominik Stallings

The Douglas County Board approved the fiscal year 2024 budget of nearly $4.6 million during the Dec. 20 board meeting.

The Board amended the 2023 budget to reflect the unexpected income of $855,642 from a variety of sources, such as Animal Control donations, ARPA funds, and an income grant for the violent crime victim liaison.

The amendment also included $802,189 in expenses. The largest unexpected increases came from Health Department Department expenditures of $478,000 for deputy hire salary, employee benefits, mileage and expenses, conferences, seminars, dues and general supplies; increased audit fee of $71,000; contingency for $40,000; Social Security payments for $22,000; liability insurance increase of $12,000.

