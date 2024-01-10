First Bank to merge with Peoples Bank & Trust

By Dominik Stallings

First Bank announced a merger with Pana-based Peoples Bank & Trust Jan. 2. First Bank Customers in Douglas County will start banking with Peoples Bank and Trust in late spring to early summer. The agreement is still subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close at that time.

Dale Boyer, president and CEO of Arcola First Bank, said the merger happened because of the bank’s similar philosophies regarding customer relations.

“We sought out a partner that will serve our customers with the same emphasis on personal service as we have had for the past 150 years. We found that in Peoples Bank & Trust,” said Joe Monahan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arcola First Bank.

Boyer said the merger also allowed the two banks, comparatively small to the nearly 5,000 other banks in the United States, to share overhead costs from regulations.

“It just made sense for us to combine our resources for what we hope is the next 150 years,” said Boyer.

