‘It was beautiful basketball at times’ Arcola routs Argenta-Oreana 64-26

By Mike Monahan

The first Arcola boys’ basketball game of the 2024 portion of the season saw the Purple Riders score 18 of the first 21 points in the opening 5:42 and never looked back in a 64-26 triumph over Argenta-Oreana. The Lincoln Prairie Conference game at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium improved Arcola’s record to 11-5 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

“ When you have two to three guys that are actually point guards on the floor it was beautiful basketball at times, “ said Arcola coach Greg Gisinger. “That is what we want to be and who we will become hopefully. It was good to see.”

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.