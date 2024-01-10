‘It was beautiful basketball at times’ Arcola routs Argenta-Oreana 64-26

By Mike Monahan
The first Arcola boys’ basketball game of the 2024 portion of the season saw the Purple Riders score 18 of the first 21 points in the opening 5:42 and never looked back in a 64-26 triumph over Argenta-Oreana. The Lincoln Prairie Conference game at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium improved Arcola’s record to 11-5 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
“ When you have two to three guys that are actually point guards on the floor it was beautiful basketball at times, “ said Arcola coach Greg Gisinger. “That is what we want to be and who we will become hopefully. It was good to see.”
Arcola’s Jackson Miller (14), a senior; takes a jump shot in the first half of the first game of the new year for Arcola’s Varsity boys basketball on Friday, Jan. 5. Arcola won the Lincoln Prairie Conference match by defeating Argenta-Oreana 64-26. Arcola’s junior varsity also won their game 49-32. Arcola’s varsity is 11-5 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Photo by Nancy Rairden.
Gerardo Alanis (2), a senior for Arcola, moves in under the basket to take a shot while being defended by Chase Logue (30) and Tyson Oros (3) from Argenta-Oreana. Arcola won the Lincoln Prairie Conference match by defeating Argenta-Oreana 64-26. Arcola’s junior varsity also won their game 49-32. Arcola’s varsity is 11-5 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Photo by Nancy Rairden.
Arcola Junior, Bradem Phillips (10) brought the ball down the court in fast break to make a layup in first half action of the varsity game played on Fri., Jan 5. Arcola won the Lincoln Prairie Conference match by defeating Argenta-Oreana 64-26. Arcola’s junior varsity also won their game 49-32. Arcola’s varsity is 11-5 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Photo by Nancy Rairden.