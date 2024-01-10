| logout
Jefferson named News Gazette all-area coach of the year: four from area named to first team
By Mike Monahan
Ryan Jefferson, coach of the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond football team, guided the Knights to its first perfect regular season (9-0) since 2004 and a Lincoln Prairie Conference championship last fall. He earned the 13th Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette All-Area Coach of the Year honors for the 9-1 team that lost to Quincy Notre Dame 21-14 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. This was a year after Kaden Feagin, now playing at Illinois, graduated.
Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.